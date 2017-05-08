Friday, March 23 , 2018, 7:01 pm | A Few Clouds 61º

 
 
 
 

Women’s Fund Presentation of Grants

May 8, 2017 from 3:30 - 6:00

On Monday, May 8th, the Women's Fund of Santa Barbara welcomes members and guests to its annual Presentation of Grants. These awards mark the 13th year of Women's Fund grants—totaling more than $6 million—to nonprofits in Santa Barbara, Goleta and Carpinteria.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Women's Fund of Santa Barbara
  • Starts: May 8, 2017 3:30 - 6:00
  • Price: $25
  • Location: The Fess Parker
  • Sponsors: Women's Fund of Santa Barbara
 
 
 