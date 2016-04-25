Calendar » Women’s Fund Presentation of Grants Reception

April 25, 2016 from 3:30 - 6:00

On Monday, April 25th, the Women's Fund of Santa Barbara welcomes members and guests to its annual Presentation of Grants. The reception will begin at 4:00 and will feature the presentation of 2015-16 grants totaling $470,000 to numerous local nonprofits. These awards mark the 12th year of Women’s Fund grants—totaling more than $5.6 million—to nonprofits in Santa Barbara, Goleta and Carpinteria.

The grants, selected by the Women’s Fund’s more than 600 members, are kept secret until announced at the reception (even Women’s Fund members don’t know the results until the event). The Women’s Fund is a collective volunteer donor group focused on the needs of women, children and families in Santa Barbara, Goleta and Carpinteria. The concept is simple: Women’s Fund members pool their charitable donations, research critical community needs and then vote on which agencies will receive the funds collected during the year.