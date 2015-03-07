Calendar » Women’s Literary Festival

March 7, 2015 from 8:30 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Dedicated to promoting literacy, diversity, and social justice, WLF is designed to expand the understanding and appreciation of current literature through insightful and inspirational presentations given by a distinguished group of contemporary women authors from diverse backgrounds. During the 45-minute presentations, the writers will discuss their writing craft and describe the social and cultural ideas that move them to write. Festival attendees can interact with the authors during book signing sessions, and an independent bookseller will be on site with an inventory of the authors’ published works available for purchase. Ticket includes morning coffee, salad luncheon, and all presentations. Scholarships are available.