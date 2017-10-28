Women’s Literary Festival
October 28, 2017 from 8:30am - 3:30pm
The Women’s Literary Festival
continues to celebrate distinguished and emerging women authors
whose writings promote literacy, diversity and social justice.
This festival brings together readers and authors in a dialogue on the inner dynamics of
the creative writing process as it interweaves within the authors’ chosen genres.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Women's Literary Festival
- Price: $65.00
- Location: Fess Parker - A Double Tree Resort by Hilton, 633 East Cabrillo Blvd., Santa Barbara, Ca. 93103
- Website: http://www.womensliteraryfestival.com
