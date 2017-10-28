Friday, March 23 , 2018, 4:51 am | A Few Clouds 48º

 
 
 
 

Women’s Literary Festival

October 28, 2017 from 8:30am - 3:30pm

The Women’s Literary Festival 

 

continues to celebrate distinguished and emerging women authors

 

whose writings promote literacy, diversity and social justice. 

 

This festival brings together readers and authors in a dialogue on the inner dynamics of

 

the creative writing process as it interweaves within the authors’ chosen genres.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Women's Literary Festival
  • Starts: October 28, 2017 8:30am - 3:30pm
  • Price: $65.00
  • Location: Fess Parker - A Double Tree Resort by Hilton, 633 East Cabrillo Blvd., Santa Barbara, Ca. 93103
  • Website: http://www.womensliteraryfestival.com
