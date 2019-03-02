Calendar » Women’s Literary Festival

March 2, 2019 from 8:30am - 3:30pm

Celebrating Women’s History Month,the Women’s Literary Festival will be holding their 13th festival of women authors March 2, 2019. As the month celebrates the extraordinary contribution of women for women’s right, the festival will be honoring the writing contributions of emerging and established women authors in literacy, diversity and social justice. Presenting authors are Rachelle Cruz, Bella De Paulo, Randa Jarrar, Ivy Pochoda, Florencia Ramirez