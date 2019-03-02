Women’s Literary Festival
March 2, 2019 from 8:30am - 3:30pm
Celebrating Women’s History Month, the Women’s Literary Festival will be holding their 13th festival of women writers in March 2019. As the month celebrates the extraordinary contribution of women for women’s right, the festival will be honoring the writing contributions of emerging and established women authors in literacy, diversity and social justice.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Women's Literary Festival
- Price: $65.00
- Location: Hilton Garden Inn, 6878 Hollister Ave, Goleta, CA 93117
- Website: http://www.womensliteraryfestival.com
