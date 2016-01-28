Saturday, May 5 , 2018, 2:46 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Women’s Literary Festival - Literary Happy Hour:  An Intimate Salon Conversation with Lynne Cox

January 28, 2016 from 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm

Women's Literary Festival Inaugural Event:   Literary Happy Hour: An Intimate Salon Conversation.    Join Lynne Cox, a Woman’s Literary Festival author alumna, who is an amazing open water swimmer, accomplished author and dynamic speaker at this first intimate salon conversation and light repast. When Lynne Cox, at age 15, crossed the     English  Channel, she set her path toward breaking all world records for open-water swimming.  These achievements include the first person to swim across the Bering Strait without a   wetsuit!  She has been bestowed the  Los Angeles Times Woman of the Year award, the Glamour Magazine's Woman of the Year honors, UCSB Award for Courage,       and inducted into the Swimming Hall of Fame for her accomplishments. She has appeared     on TEDTalks and featured on CBS/ESPN 60 Minutes. Her books include South With The   Sun – Roald Amundsen, His Polar Explorations and Quest for Discovery, Open Water Swimming Manual, Swimming to Antarctica, Grayson and Elizabeth Queen of The Seas.

The Literary Happy Hour - An Intimate Salon Conversation  is an endeavor of the Women's Literary Festival  to broaden their program by offering an opportunity to meet and speak     with an author in an “up close and personal” setting through these fundraisers. Literary     Happy Hours - An Intimate Salon Conversation will be a quarterly event,  look for our       next  announcement.   These fundraisers will support the annual Women’s Literary       Festival. Their 11th festival will be this Spring, Saturday May 14, 2016.  

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
  • Starts: January 28, 2016 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm
  • Price: $25 donation
  • Location: RSVP at Website to receive location
  • Website: http://www.womensliteraryfestival.com
 
 
 