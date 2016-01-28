Calendar » Women’s Literary Festival - Literary Happy Hour: An Intimate Salon Conversation with Lynne Cox

January 28, 2016 from 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm

Women's Literary Festival Inaugural Event: Literary Happy Hour: An Intimate Salon Conversation. Join Lynne Cox, a Woman’s Literary Festival author alumna, who is an amazing open water swimmer, accomplished author and dynamic speaker at this first intimate salon conversation and light repast. When Lynne Cox, at age 15, crossed the English Channel, she set her path toward breaking all world records for open-water swimming. These achievements include the first person to swim across the Bering Strait without a wetsuit! She has been bestowed the Los Angeles Times Woman of the Year award, the Glamour Magazine's Woman of the Year honors, UCSB Award for Courage, and inducted into the Swimming Hall of Fame for her accomplishments. She has appeared on TEDTalks and featured on CBS/ESPN 60 Minutes. Her books include South With The Sun – Roald Amundsen, His Polar Explorations and Quest for Discovery, Open Water Swimming Manual, Swimming to Antarctica, Grayson and Elizabeth Queen of The Seas.

The Literary Happy Hour - An Intimate Salon Conversation is an endeavor of the Women's Literary Festival to broaden their program by offering an opportunity to meet and speak with an author in an “up close and personal” setting through these fundraisers. Literary Happy Hours - An Intimate Salon Conversation will be a quarterly event, look for our next announcement. These fundraisers will support the annual Women’s Literary Festival. Their 11th festival will be this Spring, Saturday May 14, 2016.