Wonder Jars Art From Scrap Workshop with Judy Nilsen

November 3, 2012 from 10:00 pm - 12:00 pm

Make art from an amazing array of reused materials. Open to artists of all ages and abilities. Weekly art workshops every Saturday. Children under age 5 must be accompanied by an adult.

 

Event Details

  • Price: $8.00
  • Location: Art From Scrap
  • Website: http://www.artfromscrap.org
  • Sponsors: Explore Ecology, Art From Scrap
 
 
 