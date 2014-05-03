Calendar » Wonderful Wildflowers of Arroyo Hondo Preserve

May 3, 2014 from TBD

Called the “Jewel of the Gaviota Coast,” the 782-acre Arroyo Hondo Preserve is a magnificent canyon located west of Santa Barbara between Refugio State Beach and Gaviota State Park. The old ranch is rich in early California history and has an abundance of outstanding natural features.

What: Explore the Land Trust for Santa Barbara County's beautiful and botanically rich Arroyo Hondo Preserve for flowering shrubs, trees and herbs with Sally Isaacson, Volunteer Coordinator at Arroyo Hondo Preserve

Where: Arroyo Hondo Preserve

When: May 3

Why: Arroyo Hondo is known as the “Jewel of the Gaviota Coast” and Sally was formerly Director of Education at the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden and is a botanist and an avid nature photographer.

To attend: RSVP by email: [email protected] or call (805) 966-4520 as group size will be limited.

