Calendar » Wonderful Wildflowers with Sally Isaacson

April 2, 2017 from 9:30 am - 12:00 pm

Explore the Land Trust for Santa Barbara County's beautiful and botanically rich 782-acre Arroyo Hondo Preserve for flowering shrubs, trees and herbs with Sally Isaacson, Volunteer Coordinator and Education Specialist. Arroyo Hondo Preserve is known as the "Jewel of the Gaviota Coast" and features many unique and stunning floral displays. Sally was formerly Director of Education at the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden and is a botanist and an avid nature photographer.

Advance registration is required and early sign up is encouraged as event sells out.

About the Land Trust for Santa Barbara County

The Land Trust for Santa Barbara County is a 501(c)(3) organization founded in 1985 and dedicated to preserving and enhancing Santa Barbara County’s natural resources, open spaces and agricultural heritage for present and future generations. To date, the LTSBC has helped to preserve nearly 25,000 acres of natural resource and agricultural land and has assisted landowners in placing conservation easements on 43 properties totaling more than 16,000 acres, including the Carpinteria Bluffs, Sedgwick Reserve and the Coronado Butterfly Preserve. These lands help Santa Barbara County maintain a productive agricultural economy, while the public enjoys open vistas and locally grown food. For more information, visit www.sblandtrust.org.