Sunday, June 10 , 2018, 1:05 am | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Woodies at the Beach

July 16, 2016 from 9:00am - 3:00pm

Join us at the 16th Annual "Woodies at the Beach", with Woodies displayed on a large grassy knoll.  Special lawn parking for other cars of interest, no moderns please.

Friday night, July 15, meet us for a no-host Welcome Party at Cody’s – a great locally owned restaurant featuring a full bar and a reasonable and varied menu -  located at 4898 Hollister Ave., Santa Barbara, CA.   

Saturday, July 16, "Woodies at the Beach" is held at the Santa Barbara City College – WEST CAMPUS from 9:00 am - 3:00 pm

Event is free, but please help us support local charities; 2 raffles - one for a surfboard, silent auction, t-shirts for sale.

Bring a picnic; see old friends and meet new ones. Surfs' Up !!

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Santa Barbara Woodie Club
  • Starts: July 16, 2016 9:00am - 3:00pm
  • Price: No Charge
  • Location: Santa Barbara City College - West Campus 721Cliff Dr. Santa Barbara, CA 93109
  • Sponsors: Santa Barbara Woodie Club
 
 
 