July 16, 2016 from 9:00am - 3:00pm

Join us at the 16th Annual "Woodies at the Beach", with Woodies displayed on a large grassy knoll. Special lawn parking for other cars of interest, no moderns please.

Friday night, July 15, meet us for a no-host Welcome Party at Cody’s – a great locally owned restaurant featuring a full bar and a reasonable and varied menu - located at 4898 Hollister Ave., Santa Barbara, CA.

Saturday, July 16, "Woodies at the Beach" is held at the Santa Barbara City College – WEST CAMPUS from 9:00 am - 3:00 pm

Event is free, but please help us support local charities; 2 raffles - one for a surfboard, silent auction, t-shirts for sale.

Bring a picnic; see old friends and meet new ones. Surfs' Up !!