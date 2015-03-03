Calendar » Woodland Toastmasters Club Open House

March 3, 2015 from 7 p.m.

The public is invited to enjoy an engaging night of inspirational and humorous speeches presented by the Woodland Toastmasters Club.

On Tuesday evening some of our most experienced members will be giving original speeches that will be sure to entertain, enlighten, and educate!

Please join us for this free event on Tuesday, March 3rd at 7:00 pm. We are located right near the entrance of Paseo Nuevo Mall at the Balboa Building, 735 State Street (enter through front doors to downstairs theatre).

Looking forward to seeing you there!