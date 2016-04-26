Calendar » Woodland Toastmasters Open House

April 26, 2016 from 7:00pm - 8:30pm

Santa Barbara Woodland Toastmasters Club is hosting an open house event from 7pm to 8.30pm on Tuesday, 26th April, 2016 at the Balboa building (735 State Street). All are welcome to attend this free and fun event to learn about improving public speaking skills, and get familiarized with the Toastmasters program.

Toastmasters International is a global non-profit organization dedicated to help people improve their communication and leadership skills. Founded in 1924, and headquartered in Rancho Margarita, CA, Toastmasters is a movement comprising of over 300,000 members in 15,000 clubs spanning across 135 countries. Santa Barbara Woodland Toastmasters is a local Toastmasters club with a current membership of 30, and a decades long history in helping residents of the Santa Barbara area develop their public speaking skills.

We look forward to welcoming you at our open house, and answering any questions you may have about public speaking, our club or the Toastmasters International.