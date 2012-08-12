Calendar » Woofs & Waves ~ Pawsitive Dog Parenting at the Beach

August 12, 2012 from 3:00pm - 5:00pm

This unique dog training workshop, focused on beach & park outings, taught by certified instructor Joan Mayer, includes loose leash walking, off-leash play, coming when called, dog-dog reactivity, techniques you can use to stop your dog from getting into mischief and frequently asked questions regarding common dog behaviors, including tips for sharing the beach with shorebirds. The intensive, indoor session consisting of lecture, discussion and interactive worksheets is for humans only.