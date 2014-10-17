Calendar » WORDLESS! An Evening of Words, Music and Comics

October 17, 2014 from 8:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures

Tickets/Info: (805) 893-3535 (Arts & Lectures Ticket Office) or www.ArtsAndLectures.UCSB.edu

88.7 KCRW Presents

Author of Pulitzer Prize-winning

Graphic Novel Maus

WORDLESS!

Art Spiegelman & The Phillip Johnston Sextet

An Evening of Words, Music and Comics

“WORDLESS! was a resounding success, fusing art lesson, lively entertainment and dazzling concert.” The Sydney Morning Herald



Cartoonist Art Spiegelman’s landmark creation, Maus, is considered one of the greatest graphic novels of all time. In this multimedia feast for the senses blending projections of drawings, live jazz music and narration, the celebrated artist takes us on a joyful romp through the little-known early history of the graphic novel. While smashing the distinctions between high and low art, he pays tribute to some of his personal heroes – the early-20th century masters of wordless picture stories, including Frans Masereel, Lynd Ward and Milt Gross. Features Shaping Thought!, a new work drawn by Spiegelman, with music performed by composer Phillip Johnston’s sextet.

WORDLESS! was originally commissioned by The Sydney Opera House for GRAPHIC.