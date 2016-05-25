Calendar » Work begins on Carpinteria’s first senior assisted living and memory care community

May 25, 2016 from 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Steadfast Carpinteria Senior, LLC, announced that it has begun conversion of an office building at 5464 Carpinteria Avenue to create GranVida, Carpinteria’s first and only large-scale community for seniors needing assisted living or memory care. Working with Steadfast on the project is Seniority, Inc., the management, sales and consulting affiliate of ABHOW.

The conversion officially kicks off with a groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday, May 25. As an alternative to new construction, the re-use of an existing building will reduce the time needed to complete the project, and be more environmentally friendly. GranVida is expected to open this winter.

“We are proud to begin the conversion of Carpinteria’s first full-scale senior living community to serve a quickly growing population of seniors seeking an assisted living environment, as well as those in need of memory care,” said Jeff Fischer, Executive Vice President, Steadfast Carpinteria Senior, LLC. “We also are excited to be using an existing building, which will leave a more environmentally friendly footprint on the beautiful and unique stretch of the coast here in Carpinteria.”

The 52,000 square foot community will provide 55 assisted living apartments and 15 memory support suites, as well as common areas, open space, activity and fitness rooms, private and main dining, bistro and outside patio for dining. It will incorporate Seniority Inc.’s award-winning cultural and hospitality programs as well as person-centered memory care into an innovative physical design of apartments, suites and open spaces that ensure an environment of caring, support and safety. “We are extremely pleased to be working with a forward-thinking company like Steadfast,” said Teri Conklin, Vice President of Seniority, Inc. “GranVida is the result of our focused effort to create a senior living and memory care community as unique as the town of Carpinteria itself.”

EVENT:

WHAT: Groundbreaking Ceremony, GranVida Senior Living and Memory Care

WHEN: Wednesday, May 25, 4-6 p.m. PDT

WHERE: 5464 Carpinteria Avenue, Carpinteria

WHO: Executives from Steadfast Companies and Steadfast Senior Living, Executives from Seniority, Inc., representatives of the Carpinteria and Santa Barbara Chambers of Commerce and City of Carpinteria.