Calendar » Workplace Personality Styles and Difficult Relationships SBCC Career Skills Institute

October 25, 2016 from 8:30am - 4:30pm

Prepare yourself with skills to get or keep the job you want and stay current with marketplace skills. Explore your own behavioral patterns and personality type, while learning how to adapt to be effective with other personality styles in a variety of work situations. Access to any associated Lynda.com playlist for the course is included in this tuition-free program.

This is one of the three courses for the SBCC Career Skills Institute High Performance Team Badge. Through this three-course process (Personality Styles and Difficult Relationships, Change is the New Constant and Building High Performance Teams), you will develop team building skills that exercise collaborative efforts and leadership capabilities. Explore sources of power, influence, and organizational change. Exercise your critical thinking and problem solving abilities. Become a better team by earning the High Performance Teams Badge. Course number: PRO NC015 (CRN 39272)

Date: Tuesday, October 25, 2016

Time: 8:30 am -4:30 p.m.

Location: SBCC Wake Campus, Room 28

300 N Turnpike Rd, Santa Barbara, CA 93111

Class cost: Free

Contact: www.sbcc.edu/csi or (805) 683-8282

SBCC Career Skills Institute offers tuition-free noncredit certificate programs that encompass job training and career advancement. Courses are packaged together to comprise a certificate and digital badge to demonstrate your mastery of specific career skills. With over 25 certificates in business, design, and technology, the Career Skills Institute can help you invest in your professional development.