Workplace Politics - SBCC Career Skills Institute

November 8, 2017 from 8:30am - 4:30pm

This course teaches students constructive political behavior to create more win-win situations, unblock barriers to change, create greater “buy-in” on key projects, develop cohesion, and improve decision making

Students may elect to take this course independent of a Career Skills Institute digital badge or apply it to the Enterprise Communication 2 Certificate. Students who complete this badge will develop additional strategic communication techniques and skills to open up additional work and advancement opportunities.

To obtain the Enterprise Communication 2 Certificate, students must complete a total of four courses: (1) Workplace Politics (2) Resolving Differences in the Workplace (3) Assertive Communication (4) Emotional Intelligence

Workplace Politics takes place on Wednesday November 8 from 8:30AM to 4:30PM, with a one hour lunch break included.

Course number: PRO NC035 (CRN 39866)

Location: SBCC Wake Campus, Room 28; 300 N Turnpike Rd, Santa Barbara, CA 93111

Class cost: Free Contact: Register online at www.sbcc.edu/ExtendedLearning or call (805) 683-8282

Career Skills Institute at Santa Barbara City College

The SBCC Career Skills Institute is part of the programs offered through the SBCC School of Extended Learning. It launched in 2015 to address the growing gap between the skills employers need and the current lack of workforce skills. The innovative program serves job seekers, employers and employees with a tuition–free, noncredit certificate program to provide career training for employees and job seekers. Participants can earn certificates and digital badges demonstrating knowledge and skills in over 25 areas of business, design and technology. For more information, visit www.sbcc.edu/csi or call (805) 683-8282. To learn more about the SBCC School for Extended Learning, visit www.sbcc.edu/ExtendedLearning.