Workshop
October 18, 2012 from 11:30am - 1:30pm
Dr. Robert Johnson will discuss the controversies around the effectiveness of psychotropic medication versus placebo, how we came to embrace such a narrow approach to the treatment of psychiatric illness, and present the specific neuroscientific data about the benefits of a broader and more integrative approach to healing. Visit www.sbnbcc.org for more info.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Sierra Tucson
- Starts: October 18, 2012 11:30am - 1:30pm
- Price: $25
- Location: Canary Hotel
