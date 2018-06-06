Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 10:06 am | Overcast with Haze 60º

 
 
 
 

Workshop

October 18, 2012 from 11:30am - 1:30pm

Dr. Robert Johnson will discuss the controversies around the effectiveness of psychotropic medication versus placebo, how we came to embrace such a narrow approach to the treatment of psychiatric illness, and present the specific neuroscientific data about the benefits of a broader and more integrative approach to healing. Visit www.sbnbcc.org for more info.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Sierra Tucson
  • Starts: October 18, 2012 11:30am - 1:30pm
  • Price: $25
  • Location: Canary Hotel
