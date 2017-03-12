Workshop Art Critique & Open Studio
March 12, 2017 from 2:00pm - 5:00pm
The Squire Foundation, Peter Bradley, and the Abstract Art Workshop participants invite the community to attend this end of workshop critique and open house exhibition.
Art will be displayed and will be available for sale.
Light refreshments will be provided.
This event is open to all.
- Organizer/Sponsor: https://thesquirefoundation.org
- Price: Free
- Location: Creative Arts Workshop (CAW), 631 Garden St.
- Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/562664020609744/
