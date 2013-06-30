WORK/SHOP: Aymar Ccopacatty: Weaving Recyclables
June 30, 2013 from 12 noon - 5:00pm
Aymar Ccopacatty: Weaving Recyclables Aymar Ccopacatty learned the traditional textile art of the Aymara from his Peruvian grandmother. Using recycled plastic, he collages and weaves new objects such as blankets and hats. Plastic bags currently make up his primary medium, as he hopes to shed light on the ways these discarded items impact the environment. SBMA Front steps
- Organizer/Sponsor: sbart
- Starts: June 30, 2013 12 noon - 5:00pm
- Price: 0
- Location: Santa Barbara Museum of Art
- Website: http://www.sbma.net