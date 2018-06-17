Calendar » WORKSHOP: Engaging Undergraduates Through Community-Based Participatory Research

October 14, 2016 from 10 am - 12 pm

WORKSHOP: Engaging Undergraduates Through Community-Based Participatory Research

Anne H. Charity Hudley (Linguistics, The College of William and Mary)

Friday, October 14, 2016 / 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

McCune Conference Room, 6020 HSSB

Community-based participatory research (CBPR) empowers community members to fully participate in research from idea conception to interpretation and presentation of findings. Charity Hudley will demonstrate ways to engage undergraduate students through the use of CBPR. In the undergraduate context, CBPR expands the service-learning teaching approach to focus on research in addition to direct service and action learning models. Charity Hudley will also show how peer and graduate student mentoring can enhance the CBPR experience. She will share examples of work created by students in CBPR courses and how student’s initial work helped them to develop their academic and professional trajectories though college and beyond.

Charity Hudley will address challenges that educators may face when teaching in a CBPR framework including: helping students understand community-centered in addition to IRB/human subjects centered ethics, helping students understand the limitations of the impacts of their research, and supporting community and student relationships when research projects are not successful. Charity Hudley will also show how CBPR is a way to engage students from diverse backgrounds and a way to work towards inclusivity in higher education, particularly in the professoriate.

Sponsored by the Department of Linguistics and the IHC’s Community Matters series.