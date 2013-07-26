Calendar » Workshop Overview of the New DSM-5

July 26, 2013 from 10 am - 5 pm

New Beginnings Counseling Center Presents a Six-hour Educational Workshop Overview of the New DSM-5 for psychology professionals on Friday, July 26th from 10am-5pm at the Faulkner Gallery at the Santa Barbara Public Library , 40 E. Anapamu Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101 Six CEUs will be provided to MFTs and LCSWs. $50 for pre-licensed clinicians $75 for licensed clinicians and paraprofessionals Pre-registration is required online at http://sbnbcc.org/news.html The six-hour workshop will be facilitated by Patricia Lenahan, MFT, LCSW, and will discuss the breakdown of the diagnostic categories, the changes that have occurred, theoretical explanations of each update, the goals of the DSM and the diagnostic process, and a brief history and development of the DSM and its changes over time. As well, Ms. Lenahan will briefly discuss the degree of controversy that accompanies this revision. Ms. Lenahan, MFT, LCSW is currently an Adjunct Lecturer at the USC School of Social Work and a Faculty Advisor for the Latino Student Social Work Caucus.