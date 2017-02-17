Calendar » WORKSHOP: Saturation

February 17, 2017 from 9:00 am - 11:00 am

Friday, February 17, 2017 / 9:00 AM

Annenberg Conference Room, SSMS 4315

The presence or absence of water determines the possibility of continued human life–driving agriculture, facilitating the expansion of cities, and determining the stability of the ground. This is acutely felt in Santa Barbara. Located on the Central Coast of California, Santa Barbara is vulnerable to a variety of effects of anthropogenic climate change: wildfires, drought, sea level rise, flooding, coastal erosion, pollution. One concept that captures the degree of water’s presence or absence–along with other media effects–is saturation, the condition of being “thoroughly soaked” (OED). Yet saturation may also describe non-watery media, denoting a limit capacity (“point of saturation”), being filled with knowledge, the intensity of a color, the amount of dissolved gas in one’s blood, the marketing of products. This workshop aims to think through “saturation” as a materially-inflected heuristic, exploring its interdisciplinary connections across the environmental humanities, media theory, literary studies, communication studies, and critical theory.

The format of this event is a workshop where presenters will pre-circulate 2000-2500 word writings, and present their ideas in groups of 3-4 to the audience in attendance. Please email Melody Jue for copies of the readings.

