WORK/SHOP: Tanya Aguiñiga: Craft Happening and Pop-up Shop
July 28, 2013 from 12 noon - 5:00pm
Tanya Aguiñiga: Craft Happening and Pop-up Shop Tanya Aguiñiga is a Los Angeles-based designer and artist born and raised in Tijuana. Her award winning work is informed by border experiences: the interconnectedness of societies and cultures. Her accessories, furniture, and site specific installations translate emotions and stories through form, color, and texture. SBMA Family Resource Center
