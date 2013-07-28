Calendar » WORK/SHOP: Tanya Aguiñiga: Craft Happening and Pop-up Shop

July 28, 2013 from 12 noon - 5:00pm

Tanya Aguiñiga: Craft Happening and Pop-up Shop Tanya Aguiñiga is a Los Angeles-based designer and artist born and raised in Tijuana. Her award winning work is informed by border experiences: the interconnectedness of societies and cultures. Her accessories, furniture, and site specific installations translate emotions and stories through form, color, and texture. SBMA Family Resource Center