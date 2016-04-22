Calendar » WORKSHOP: The Global-Popular Workshop

April 22, 2016 from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm

WORKSHOP: The Global-Popular Workshop

Friday, April 22- Saturday, April 23, 2016 / 2:00 PM

Wallis Annenberg Conference Room, SSMS 4315

Speakers will include: John Brenkman (English, CUNY Graduate Center), Dilip Gaonkar (Communication, Northwestern University), Danny Hoffman (Anthropology, University of Washington, Seattle), Neepa Majumdar (English, University of Pittsburgh), Joshua Neves (Film Studies, Concordia University), Davide Panagia (Political Science, UCLA), Ban Wang (Chinese Studies, Stanford University).

Culturally and politically, we now inhabit the realm of the global-popular. And yet, the two terms whose hyphenated conjugation names our contemporaneity remain notoriously vague and widely contested. This two-day workshop will explore this conjugation—not as an additive model, but in terms of a historically informed approach that does justice to the fundamental transformations that have led to this moment.

Sponsored by the Dept. of English, the Dept. of Film and Media Studies, and the IHC.