WORKSHOP: The Politics of Race and Language in Learning Contexts

May 30, 2014 from 9:00am - 11:00am

Student Resources Building, Multipurpose Room

This workshop presents research results from the year-long interdisciplinary seminar “The Politics of Race and Language in Learning Contexts.” The seminar brings together faculty from Chicana and Chicano Studies, Education, and Linguistics as well as graduate students from multiple disciplines. The research focuses on various aspects of race, language, and education within the multi-sited UCSB-based academic outreach program SKILLS (School Kids Investigating Language in Life and Society).

Sponsored by the Crossroads Initiative, the Dept. of Chicana and Chicano Studies, the Dept. of Education, the Dept. of Linguistics, and the IHC.

