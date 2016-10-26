Calendar » WORKSHOP: The Porous University: Creating Successful Community-Based Public Art, Drama, and Archive

October 26, 2016 from 10 am - 12 pm

WORKSHOP: The Porous University: Creating Successful Community-Based Public Art, Drama, and Archive Projects

Laura Browder (English, University of Richmond)

Wednesday, October 26, 2016 / 10:00 AM

McCune Conference Room, 6020 HSSB

In this workshop, Laura Browder will draw on her 16 years of creating documentary dramas and museum exhibitions through university-community partnerships to address participants’ questions. These might include how to create long-term, mutually sustaining university-community projects; how to build diverse audiences for this work, how to build networks within and outside of the university to extend the reach and life of these projects, and how to involve students in these projects in a way which will be meaningful—but will not put the success of the project at risk.

Sponsored by the IHC’s Community Matters series.