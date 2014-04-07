WORKSHOP: Value of Care Graduate Workshops
Monday April 7
2:00-4:00PM
6056 HSSB Seminar Room
The IHC’s Graduate Affiliate Program is pleased to host the first of two public workshops in which graduate scholars will present their work on the topic of care in conjunction with the IHC Value of Care Series.
Presenters:
• Lynette Arnold (Linguistics)
• Lauren Clark (Feminist Studies)
• Qiao Li (Global and International Studies)
Please email the coordinators for access to the papers before the workshop: [email protected]
Sponsored by the IHC’s Graduate Affiliate Program and the IHC’s Value of Care series.
