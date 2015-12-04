Calendar » World AIDS Day

December 4, 2015 from 3:30pm - 5:45pm

Positively Speaking panel

Hear firsthand experiences of local residents living with HIV/AIDS.

3:30-5 p.m., Swenson Center, Room 101

Doors open at 3:20 p.m. Seating is limited.

World AIDS Day Vigil

A vigil is an act of commitment to stand with others in loss, to stand against injustice and to stand connected in hope. Reflecting on what we have learned, seen and felt together over the course of this World AIDS Day observance, we gather in prayer and solidarity.

5:15-5:45 p.m., Swenson Center Patio



Events are free and open to the public. The HIV/AIDS Coalition of Ventura County and Planned Parenthood of Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties are community co-sponsors of this Ventura County commemoration of World AIDS Day.