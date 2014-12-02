Calendar » World AIDS Day (observed)

December 2, 2014 from 2:15pm

Hear firsthand experiences of local residents living with HIV/AIDS during the Positively Speaking event that will take place from 2:15-3:55p.m. in the Swenson Center, Rooms 101-102. Doors open at 2:05 p.m. Seating is limited.

A vigil is an act of commitment: to stand with others in loss, to stand against injustice and to stand connected in hope. Reflecting on what we have learned, seen and felt together over the course of this World AIDS Day observance, we gather in prayer and solidarity. This will take place 4-4:30 on the Swenson Center Patio.

This Ventura County commemoration of World AIDS Day is sponsored by the Center for Equality and Justice, the Office of Campus Ministry, Wellness Programs and Alumni & Parent Relations with community co-sponsor the HIV/AIDS Coalition of Ventura County. For more information, contact the CEJ at [email protected] or 805-493-3694.