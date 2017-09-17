Calendar » World Business Academy Awards Gala and Dinner 2017

September 17, 2017 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

On Sunday, September 17, 2017 at the beautiful and historic Belmond El Encanto, a Gala reception and dinner will honor two remarkable individuals: global visionary and scientist Deepak Chopra, and businesswoman Marianne Partridge, editor-in-chief and co-founder of the Santa Barbara Independent.

The World Business Academy creates this annual Gala to highlight and honor the efforts of luminaries for their work in our community, in the environment, and in business. Awardees all share a commitment to think responsibly about our society, and have demonstrated to fully live the Academy’s motto to “Take Responsibility For The Whole.”

We warmly invite you to join us and hope to see you all there.

Please contact Holly Reid at [email protected], or at (805) 892-4600 for questions and tickets. Individual tickets, tables, and sponsorships available for purchase.