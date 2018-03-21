Calendar » World Business Academy Hosts Meeting on Ways to Create and Keep a Vibrant Retail Scene in Santa Barb

March 21, 2018 from 5:30pm - 7:00pm

The World Business Academy is hosting a discussion on Wednesday, March 21 exploring ways that our community leaders can join businesses and stakeholders in creating a long-term, vibrant retail business scene in Santa Barbara. The public is welcome and encouraged to attend.

The event, titled, “Reviving Retail in Santa Barbara: Community Solutions to the Retail Apocalypse,” will bring local business and community leaders together for a lively panel discussion featuring Kate Schwab of the Santa Barbara Downtown organization as well as Ken Oplinger, president and CEO of the Chamber of the Santa Barbara Region; business leader and former mayoral candidate Angel Martinez; and former Santa Barbara mayor and councilmember Hal Conklin, now president of USA Green Communities.

The discussion will be held from 5:30 p.m.-7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 21 in the Riviera Ballroom at the Belmond El Encanto Resort in Santa Barbara, 800 Alvarado Place. There will be a cash bar available and light appetizers will be passed between 5:30 and 6 p.m.

Those interested in attending are asked to RSVP by emailing the World Business Academy at [email protected] calling (805) 892-4600.