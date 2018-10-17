Calendar » World Famous Popovich Comedy Pet Theater

October 17, 2018 from 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM

Voted Best Family Show in Vegas!



The most beloved family show in the world, featuring European-style circus extravaganza including physical comedy, juggling, acrobats from the Moscow Circus, highly intelligent dogs and even house cats! All our pets are trained using positive reinforcement techniques and enhancing their natural abilities.



Gregory Popovich, a fifth-generation circus performer who learned early on how to develop strong bonds with animals, has rescued a majority of his performers from shelters all over the country, and has transformed them into Las Vegas stars. He is a gold medal winner in Paris France and a special award winner in Monte Carlo. Gregory and his pets were finalists on "America's Got Talent", were guests on TV shows with Jay Leno, David Letterman, Craig Ferguson, was a feature on Animal Planet and many, many more. All the pets in our show have been adopted from rescues and shelters across the country. Gregory has spent years as an advocate for homeless pets and is proud to be able to help improve the life of every animal he personally rescues. This sends a clear message to the children and adults that animals are people too! The animals are trained using positive reinforcement which Gregory will demonstrate in his act and the special access you will be given. In today’s modern times where technology and an artificial world surround us and our kids, it is nice to be able to see a live show that is funny and interactive for all. We will be performing in your town and would like to offer you a very special discounted rate. Don’t miss this once in a lifetime opportunity to get rare access to a Las Vegas superstar!



Live Show Promo:

https://youtu.be/VaVTXtZCp5s