Calendar » World Oceans Day Celebration

June 4, 2016 from 10:00am - 4:00pm

World Oceans Day Celebration

FREE admission to the Sea Center on Saturday, June 4

Discover the Marine Wilderness of Antarctica!

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Meet ice diving scientists, educators, and filmmakers

Enjoy Antarctic-inspired live music and art

Learn about penguins, pteropods, and more…