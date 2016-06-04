Sunday, June 10 , 2018, 4:03 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

World Oceans Day Celebration

June 4, 2016 from 10:00am - 4:00pm

FREE admission to the Sea Center on Saturday, June 4

Discover the Marine Wilderness of Antarctica!

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Meet ice diving scientists, educators, and filmmakers  
Enjoy Antarctic-inspired live music and art
Learn about penguins, pteropods, and more…

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: community education
  • Starts: June 4, 2016 10:00am - 4:00pm
  • Price: free
  • Location: 211 Stearns Wharf
  • Website: http://www.sbnature2.org
 
 
 