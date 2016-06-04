World Oceans Day Celebration
June 4, 2016 from 10:00am - 4:00pm
World Oceans Day Celebration
FREE admission to the Sea Center on Saturday, June 4
Discover the Marine Wilderness of Antarctica!
10:00 AM – 4:00 PM
Meet ice diving scientists, educators, and filmmakers
Enjoy Antarctic-inspired live music and art
Learn about penguins, pteropods, and more…
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: community education
- Starts: June 4, 2016 10:00am - 4:00pm
- Price: free
- Location: 211 Stearns Wharf
- Website: http://www.sbnature2.org