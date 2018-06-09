World Oceans Day Celebration – A ‘March for the Ocean’ Sister Event
Where
Montessori School of Ojai
806 W. Baldwin Road
Ojai, CA 93023
When
Saturday, June 9th, 2018
6:30pm – 10:00pm
Event Description
Bring your picnic blankets, lawn chairs, appetite and love of the ocean!
This free, family-friendly event will feature a panel of local ocean experts who will share their experiences and lead crucial conversations about protecting our oceans. Attendees will then gather under the stars for a screening of DisneyNature’s Oceans, providing a captivating look at marine life around the world.
At the event, healthy food can be purchased from Ojai’s own celebrity Chef Randy Graham, Valley Vegetarian. Popcorn and non-alcoholic beverages will also be available for purchase, and those proceeds will support ocean conservation through local Ventura-based nonprofits Paso Pacifico and Citizens For Responsible Oil & Gas (CFROG).
Event partners include Paso Pacifico, CFROG, Montessori School of Ojai, The Adventure Capitalists, Teeccino, and Primary Water Resources.
Attendees are encouraged to wear blue for a special ocean photo that will be taken during the event.
The event is FREE, but please RSVP on Paso Pacifico’s Facebook event page at https://www.facebook.com/events/218339132090466/.
