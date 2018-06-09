Calendar » World Oceans Day Celebration – A ‘March for the Ocean’ Sister Event

June 9, 2018 from 6:30pm - 10:00pm

World Oceans Day Celebration – A ‘March for the Ocean’ Sister Event

Where

Montessori School of Ojai

806 W. Baldwin Road

Ojai, CA 93023

When

Saturday, June 9th, 2018

6:30pm – 10:00pm

Event Description

Bring your picnic blankets, lawn chairs, appetite and love of the ocean!

This free, family-friendly event will feature a panel of local ocean experts who will share their experiences and lead crucial conversations about protecting our oceans. Attendees will then gather under the stars for a screening of DisneyNature’s Oceans, providing a captivating look at marine life around the world.

At the event, healthy food can be purchased from Ojai’s own celebrity Chef Randy Graham, Valley Vegetarian. Popcorn and non-alcoholic beverages will also be available for purchase, and those proceeds will support ocean conservation through local Ventura-based nonprofits Paso Pacifico and Citizens For Responsible Oil & Gas (CFROG).

Event partners include Paso Pacifico, CFROG, Montessori School of Ojai, The Adventure Capitalists, Teeccino, and Primary Water Resources.

Attendees are encouraged to wear blue for a special ocean photo that will be taken during the event.

The event is FREE, but please RSVP on Paso Pacifico’s Facebook event page at https://www.facebook.com/events/218339132090466/.