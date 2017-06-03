World Oceans Day Festival
June 3, 2017 from 10:00am - 4:00pm
The ocean defines our blue planet and supports all life on Earth. Celebrate and support this global day for healthy world oceans by meeting with local marine scientists. Enjoy a fun filled day with activities, music, learning and much more! Fun for all ages! Free admission at the Sea Center on Saturday, June 3 for World Oceans Day Festival.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History - Sea Center
- Starts: June 3, 2017 10:00am - 4:00pm
- Price: free
- Location: santa barbara museum of natural history sea center
- Website: http://www.sbnature2.org
- Sponsors: Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History - Sea Center