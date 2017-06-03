Friday, March 23 , 2018, 3:51 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

World Oceans Day Festival

June 3, 2017 from 10:00am - 4:00pm

The ocean defines our blue planet and supports all life on Earth.  Celebrate and support this global day for healthy world oceans by meeting with local marine scientists.  Enjoy a fun filled day with activities, music, learning and much more!  Fun for all ages!  Free admission at the Sea Center on Saturday, June 3 for World Oceans Day Festival.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History - Sea Center
  • Starts: June 3, 2017 10:00am - 4:00pm
  • Price: free
  • Location: santa barbara museum of natural history sea center
  • Website: http://www.sbnature2.org
  • Sponsors: Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History - Sea Center
 
 
 