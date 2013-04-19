Calendar » World Premiere The Bet Movie

April 19, 2013 from 7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

World Premiere Screening of THE BET movie. See this delightful romantic comedy made by over 300 Santa Barbara volunteers. Directorial debut by actress Finola Hughes and written by Annie J. Dahlgren. Bring your friends and neighbors to see it at the World Premiere here in Santa Barbara. Arlington Theatre, April 19 and 20. 7 p.m. Tickets on sale at www.TheBetMovie.com VIP tickets get select seating and reception after to meet Director and stars of the film.