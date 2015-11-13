Calendar » World Premiere, the improv show

November 13, 2015 from 7:30pm - 9:30pm

The Plaza Playhouse Theater will present “World Premiere,” the improv show at 7:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 13, at the Plaza Playhouse Theater, 4916 Carpinteria Ave. in downtown Carpinteria. Under the direction of Tom Mueller, “World Premiere” is an unscripted, unrehearsed show using the tools of improv featuring participants of the Plaza Playhouse Theater’s Improv Workshop.

Doors open at 7 p.m. Curtain rises at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10. Available at Seastrand, 919 Linden Ave. in downtown Carpinteria or www.PlazaTheaterCarpinteria.com (online not available day of the show). The price jumps to $15 at the box office 30 minutes before the show. All funds go to the nonprofit Plaza Playhouse Theater.

For more information, visit www.PlazaTheaterCarpinteria.com or call Amy at (805) 284-2622.