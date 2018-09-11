Calendar » World War I - Lompoc Goes To War

September 11, 2018 from 7:00pm - 9:00 pm

September’s World War I program, “Lompoc Goes to War”, tells the stories of the Lompoc men who served in the Great War. The program reports on the results of almost a year of research by Dr. Lisa Renken and Valerie Jackson. The extensive research included primary sources at the Lompoc Valley Historical Society along with online genealogical and military resources. Our sincere thanks to the Lompoc Valley Historical Society for their assistance.