World War I - On The Home Front

June 11, 2018 from 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

The Lompoc Museum invites you to the eighth in its 12-part series commemorating the 100 Year Anniversary of the end of World War I. This month’s program, “On the Home Front”, explores the effect of the war on life at home and how programs, including war gardens, food restrictions, and Liberty Bonds, were critical in helping win the war. Discussion of national programs will be augmented with examples from Lompoc newspapers of the period.

Light refreshments will be provided.