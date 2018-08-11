Calendar » World War I - Propaganda, the Sedition Act, and Civil Liberties

August 11, 2018 from 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

The Lompoc Museum invites you to the tenth in its 12-part series commemorating the 100 Year Anniversary of the end of World War I. This month’s program, “Propaganda, the Sedition Act, and Civil Liberties during World War I”, explores the tactics used to fight the war at home, including the Espionage & Sedition Acts and the Committee on Public Information and their effect on civil liberties. The presentation will include news items from Lompoc newspapers of the time.