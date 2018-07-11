Calendar » World War I - Spanish Flu and Medical Advances

July 11, 2018 from 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Lompoc Museum invites you to the ninth in its 12 month series on World War I. July's topic is “World War I: Spanish Flu and Medical Advances”, which explores the impact Spanish Flu had on the battlefield. Medical developments and the importance of nursing and its acceptance as a profession will also be presented. The presentation will include newspaper accounts from the period of soldiers and civilians from the Lompoc community.