World War I - The Lasting Effects of the Great War

October 11, 2018 from 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

This month’s program, last in our year-long series, explores the role World War I played in shaping modern society. The war’s effect on modern warfare, gender roles, and the US role on the world stage will be discussed.

This is the final program in our 12-part series commemorating the 100 year anniversary of the end of World War I.

This month’s presenter, Chris Mullens, teaches Advanced Placement US History at Santa Ynez Valley High School. Chris is a very knowledgeable and engaging instructor, having won several accolades, including California Teacher of the Year.