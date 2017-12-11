Calendar » World War I Remembered: The Christmas Truce of 1914

December 11, 2017 from 7:00pm - 9:30pm

The Lompoc Museum invites you to the second of its 13-part series commemorating the 100 year anniversary of the end of World War I. In the early days of the war, the combatants thought the war would be of short duration; ending before that first Christmas in 1914 (it would in fact, drag on for another four years). While attempts for a formal Christmas truce were unsuccessful, impromptu truces did “break out” at some points along the front lines . . . at least temporarily.Program 2: The Christmas Truce of 1914. Retired History Teacher Harvey Green will provide an introduction to and context for “The Christmas Truce of 1914”, followed by a screening of the 2005 film “Joyeux Noel” (“Merry Christmas”). The film’s dialogue is a combination of English, French, and German with easy to follow subtitles. A Question and Comment discussion with the audience will follow. Drinks and refreshments will be provided.