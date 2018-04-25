Calendar » World War I Remembered: The Reality of War

February 11, 2018 from 2:00pm - 4:30pm

The Lompoc Museum invites you to the fourth of its 13-part series commemorating the 100 Year Anniversary of the End of World War I. This month’s program will explore “The Reality of War”. Guest Speaker Philip Gallanders’ short presentation will focus on the impact battles such as Ypres, the Somme, and Verdun had on the soldiers fighting. A screening of the 1930 film classic “All Quiet on the Western Front” will follow. There will be a short intermission and light refreshments will be provided.