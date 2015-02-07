Calendar » World’s Adventurist: CJ Jones

February 7, 2015 from 8:00pm

CJ Jones, internationally renowned entertainer, actor, producer, and director, electrifies audiences of Deaf and hearing alike with his imaginative story telling. His unique blend of spoken English and American Sign Language builds bridges between these two communities. CJ’s comical and heartwarming stories about growing up Deaf and traveling the world include lively spectator participation and are sure to captivate the most diverse audiences.