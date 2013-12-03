Worlds AIDS Day
December 3, 2013 from 2:05pm - 4:45pm
Come hear first-hand experiences from a panel of local residents living with
HIV/AIDS as part of Ventura County’s commemoration. Doors open at
2:05 p.m. for limited seating. Admission is free. Co-sponsored by the Center for Equality and Justice (CEJ), Wellness
Programs, Campus Ministry and the HIV/AIDS Coalition of Ventura County. For information,
contact the CEJ at [email protected] or 805-493-3694.
- Organizer/Sponsor: [email protected]
- Starts: December 3, 2013 2:05pm - 4:45pm
- Price: Free
- Location: Swenson Center Patio