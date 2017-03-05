Calendar » Worlds Apart (Greek movie)

March 5, 2017 from 3:30pm - 5:30pm

Worlds Apart, one of the most successful Greek films in years will screen twice at the UCSB Multicultural Center Theater on Sunday, March 5.

It is a story of three romantic tales set in present-day Greece, during a time of socioeconomic turmoil, which intersect in a surprising and satisfying way. The Los Angeles Times called it a “tender, affecting film that slowly creeps up on you - then completely takes hold.” The cast includes Academy Award Winner J.K. Simmons

Christopher Papakaliatis, who wrote the screenplay, directed and acted in the movie, will be present to meet the audience and to answer questions following the second screening.

The Santa Barbara chapter of the American Hellenic Educational Association, is sponsoring the two screenings, the only theatrical release in Santa Barbara.

Tickets are on sale now at UCSB Box Office. Call 805-893-2064 or purchase online at: https://events.ucsb.edu/ - (Search the site for ‘Greek Film’ or ‘Worlds Apart’)

3:30pm screening: $5 for UCSB students, $10 general admission

6:00pm screening, followed by a Q&A with Director Christopher Papakaliatis: $10 for UCSB students, $20 general admission

Movie Nations described the film as “Warm, wistful...a melancholy and sometimes tragic Greek romance with an allegorical edge.”

For more on the film visit:

WEBSITE: www.worldsapartfilm.us

TRAILER: https://vimeo.com/160075521