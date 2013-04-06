Worm Composting and Compost Tea Workshop
April 6, 2013 from 2:30 PM - 3:30 PM
Tahara Ezrahti, Explore Ecology’s Education Director, Oscar Carmona, Sustainable Gardening Expert and owner of Healing Grounds Nursery, will show you how to set up and maintain a worm composting system and make and use compost tea. Complete worm composting kits will be for sale ($55 for a 20 gal. Kit, $70 for a 33 gal. Kit) Pre-registration suggested (805) 884-0459 x 12 or [email protected]
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Explore Ecology, Healing Grounds Nursery
- Price: $5 at the door
- Location: Art From Scrap
- Website: http://www.exploreecology.org/
